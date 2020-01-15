Burrito in a Jar

Give your Chipotle addiction a break and try this recipe instead: a healthy version, made with layers of your favorite burrito fillings.

Ingredients

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lime

2 cups cooked white or brown rice or quinoa

1/2 cup dressing or sour cream

1 cup canned black beans

1 cup corn

2 cups chopped grilled chicken or beef

1 cup each diced tomatoes, avocado, romaine lettuce or spinach

Sprinkle of mozzarella cheese, optional

Instructions

1. Stir cilantro and lime juice into cooked rice.

2. In four 1-pint mason jars, layer ingredients in the following order: 2 tbsp dressing, 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup corn, rice, 1/2 cup chicken or beef, 1/4 cup tomato, 1/4 cup avocado, 1/4 cup romaine or spinach and cheese.

3. Cover and refrigerate.

4. When ready to eat, shake jar until contents are mixed and enjoy.

Serves 4