Burrito in a Jar
Give your Chipotle addiction a break and try this recipe instead: a healthy version, made with layers of your favorite burrito fillings.
Ingredients
2 tbsp chopped cilantro
Juice of 1/2 lime
2 cups cooked white or brown rice or quinoa
1/2 cup dressing or sour cream
1 cup canned black beans
1 cup corn
2 cups chopped grilled chicken or beef
1 cup each diced tomatoes, avocado, romaine lettuce or spinach
Sprinkle of mozzarella cheese, optional
Instructions
1. Stir cilantro and lime juice into cooked rice.
2. In four 1-pint mason jars, layer ingredients in the following order: 2 tbsp dressing, 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup corn, rice, 1/2 cup chicken or beef, 1/4 cup tomato, 1/4 cup avocado, 1/4 cup romaine or spinach and cheese.
3. Cover and refrigerate.
4. When ready to eat, shake jar until contents are mixed and enjoy.
Serves 4Back to top