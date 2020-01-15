Pesto Pasta

This pasta dish, fragrant with the pesto’s basil, brings summertime to your table.

Ingredients

3 tbsp pesto

1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup cooked chickpeas

1 zucchini, spiralized or chopped

1 cup cooked noodles of choice

1 cup packed spinach

1 tbsp hemp seeds

Instructions

1. In a mason jar, layer items in the order listed above, starting with the pesto at the bottom of the jar.

2. Cover mason jar with an airtight lid. Recipe will keep in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

Serves 1