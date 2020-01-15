South-Western Chicken Fajita

While this meal tastes great on its own, try adding toppings like avocado, cheese, cilantro, sour cream and lime juice for some extra flavor.

Ingredients

2 red bell peppers, sliced

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 zucchinis, sliced

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 lb)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp fajita seasoning blend (no sodium added)

1/2 tsp salt

2 medium roasted sweet potatoes, cut in chunks

3 cups greens of choice

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Place prepared vegetables and chicken on a large baking sheet pan. Drizzle the oil and seasoning over the mixture, and then stir to coat.

3. Bake uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Cool and cut in chunks.

4. To assemble: Layer roasted veggies, chicken, sweet potato and greens in 4 mason jars. These jars will keep for 3 to 5 days.

Serves 4