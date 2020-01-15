Sweet Potato and Quinoa

The apple cider vinegar, honey and mustard dressing grants some serious flavor to this veggie-filled dish.

Ingredients

2 cups sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

2 cups water

1/2 head red cabbage, shredded

2 cups shredded carrots

4 cups mixed greens

Dressing

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup raw apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1–2 tbsp fresh ginger

1 tbsp whole-grain mustard

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and arrange the potatoes in a single layer on a baking pan. Drizzle with olive oil and toss until coated. Sprinkle with salt and roast until tender, about 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, combine quinoa and water in a small saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.

3. While the potatoes and quinoa are cooking, prepare the dressing. Combine orange juice, vinegar, olive oil, honey, ginger and mustard in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

4. For a make-ahead meal, allow the sweet potatoes and quinoa to cool before assembling the mason jars. (That way they don’t steam the other veggies.)

5. To assemble: Pour 1/4 cup dressing into the bottoms of 4 mason jars. Divide shredded cabbage, cooked quinoa, carrots, sweet potatoes and leafy greens on top. Seal with a lid and store the salads in fridge until ready to serve, up to 5 days.

6. When ready to serve, shake the jar to help distribute the dressing, then dump the jar into a large bowl and serve immediately.

Serves 4