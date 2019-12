Breakfast Bake

Ingredients

1 lb sausage

1 lb bacon

12 eggs

1/2 cup milk

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1/2 sweet onion, diced

1 bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 tbsp hot sauce

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Instructions

1. Brown sausage in a large skillet over medium heat, crumbling as it cooks. Drain and set aside.

2. Dice bacon into bite-size pieces and cook in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until crisp. Drain fat and set aside.

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

4. Crack eggs into a large bowl and stir in milk until combined.

5. Stir in sausage, bacon, cheddar, onion, bell pepper, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish and bake for 35 to 40 minutes until eggs are set and edges are golden brown.

6. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Serves 12