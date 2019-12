Ham and Egg Cups

Ingredients

12 slices ham

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

12 large eggs

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and spray a 12-cup muffin tin. Line each cup with a slice of ham and sprinkle with cheddar. Crack an egg into each ham cup and season with salt and pepper.

2. Bake until eggs are cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes, depending on how runny you like your yolks.

Serves 12