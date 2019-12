Low-Carb Chia Pudding

Ingredients

3/4 cup coconut milk

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Mix all ingredients in a glass bowl or jar.

2. Cover, place in the fridge overnight (or at least 4 hours) to gel.

3. To add flavor, try serving with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a dollop of nut butter. Or garnish with fresh raspberries if desired.

Serves 1