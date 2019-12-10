Oven-Roasted Bacon

Ingredients

1–2 lb bacon

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange a rack in the lower third of oven. If you are cooking 2 sheets of bacon, position a second rack in top third of oven.

2. Line 1 or 2 rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil. Lay the bacon on sheets in a single layer. Be careful not to overlap or the slices will stick together during cooking.

3. Bake until bacon is deep golden and crispy, 15 to 20 minutes. Begin checking at 12 minutes.

4. Remove pans from oven and drain bacon on paper towels.

Serves 4–8