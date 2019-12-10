Shakshuka

Ingredients

1 cup marinara sauce

1 chili pepper, seeded and chopped

4 eggs

1 oz feta cheese

1/8 tsp cumin

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Heat marinara sauce and chopped chili in a small ovenproof skillet on medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes.

3. Gently crack eggs into heated marinara sauce. Sprinkle feta cheese over top and season with cumin, salt and pepper.

4. Using an oven mitt, transfer skillet into oven and bake for about 10 minutes until eggs are set but still runny.

5. Remove from oven and garnish with basil.

Serves 2