Chrissy Once Told Robert De Niro That Nobu Was Overrated … Before Realizing He Founded It

In her Los Angeles restaurant guide, which includes over a dozen of her favorite L.A. haunts, Teigen revealed that she once embarrassed herself in front of the Joker star. Though Nobu Malibu (which De Niro is part owner of) made the cut, Teigen admitted she once ran into the legendary actor and told him she thought the trendy eatery was “a little overrated” before realizing his connection to the upscale chain. “I also told him movies are stupid,” she quipped, before stating that the Nobu outpost in Malibu (also a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner clan) is “actually very good.”