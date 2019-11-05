Chrissy Wants a Job at Milk Bar

Despite confessing that she “hates” baking, Teigen is a massive fan of Milk Bar. The dessert chain founded by Christina Tosi is one of Teigen’s L.A. favorites. “They use ingredients so familiar from our childhood, but in creative ways – it’s the perfect mix of old and new, and I think that’s why even I (a more savory-than-sweets person) enjoy it,” she explained. Teigen is such a fan of Milk Bar and its selection of “addictingly delicious” treats that she offered herself up for a job. “Milk Bar, please let me know if you need taste testers – I will work for free,” she declared.