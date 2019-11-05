Luna Loves Spicy Food, But Miles Is Wary

When a fan asked Teigen when she first introduced her kiddos to spicy foods, she revealed a bit about her little one’s palates, as well as her own. “When I was pregnant, I ate the hottest foods imaginable,” she replied, and it seems like her flavor preferences have rubbed off on at least one of her kids. “Luna is 3 now and she can handle things spicier than most kids, especially if it’s a soup broth or something,” Teigen added. Miles, on the other hand, is “a little more on the sensitive side when it comes to traveling to flavortown,” according to his mom. “I don’t think I’ll ever pressure them into eating spicy foods, although it would make me a little more than proud if they had a passion for it one day as big as mine,” she noted.