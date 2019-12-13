9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Bad Santa at The Rickey
Found at The Rickey, the Bad Santa is the perfect cocktail to enjoy all winter long. With Ketel One Vodka, home-made pressed almond milk, cinnamon syrup and chocolate covered raspberries, this liquid libation will warm you up while you wait out the cold.
Ingredients
1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka
1 oz House-made almond milk
.5 oz Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
.5 oz lemon juice
.5 oz cinnamon syrup
5 Dashes Cardamom Bitters
3 Chocolate-covered raspberries
Shaved nutmeg
Instructions
In a tin with ice add all ingredients and shake. Pour into a rock glass with fresh ice and garnish with three chocolate covered raspberries on a skewer and shaved nutmeg.
