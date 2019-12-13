9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Bad Santa at The Rickey

Found at The Rickey, the Bad Santa is the perfect cocktail to enjoy all winter long. With Ketel One Vodka, home-made pressed almond milk, cinnamon syrup and chocolate covered raspberries, this liquid libation will warm you up while you wait out the cold.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

1 oz House-made almond milk

.5 oz Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz cinnamon syrup

5 Dashes Cardamom Bitters

3 Chocolate-covered raspberries

Shaved nutmeg

Instructions

In a tin with ice add all ingredients and shake. Pour into a rock glass with fresh ice and garnish with three chocolate covered raspberries on a skewer and shaved nutmeg.