9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Candy Cane Shot at The Cauldron NYC

The Candy Cane Shot is a perfect, sweet treat for the holidays available for the Winter season at The Cauldron. With vodka, whipped cream, coconut milk and vanilla syrup, the shot bound to put a twinkle in your step!

Ingredients

10 oz Vodka (died red)

10 oz whipped cream

7.5 oz coconut milk

7.5 oz canilla syrup (died red)

Instructions

Pour all the ingredients into the shot class carefully following this order: Red Vanilla Syrup, Coconut Milk, Red Vodka, Whipped Cream