9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Dream Cider at PHD Terrace

The Dream Cider, from “Midwinter Night’s Dream” at PHD Terrace, is a perfect cocktail to cuddle up with. Garnished with a cinnamon stick and fresh lemon wheel, this fun and seasonal cocktail can be enjoyed all winter long.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Blade and Bow Bourbon

.5 oz Barking Irons Applejack

.75 oz cinnamon syrup

Apple cider

Lemon wheel

Cinnamon stick

Instructions

Add all ingredients into a tin with ice, shake. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lemon wheel and cinnamon stick.