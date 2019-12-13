Drinks

9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

By
Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City
 Flatiron
9
10 / 9

Gotham Manhattan at Kyma Flatiron and Elea

Cozy up to this warming cocktail that can be found at NYC Greek hotspots Kyma Flatiron and Elea –  crafted with Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey infused with fresh apples, cinnamon and cherry bitters.

 

Ingredients

Woodford Reserve Whiskey 2oz

1/2 of a fresh apple

Cherry bitters – 3 drops

1 cinnamon stick

1 orange peel

 

Instructions

1. Soak apple and cinnamon stick in Woodford Reserve overnight. Add remaining ingredients to shaker tin with ice.

2. Shake and double strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with 1 cinnamon stick and orange peel.

 

