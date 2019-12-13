9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Oh F…udge! at The Late Late

This festive hot cocktail from The Late Late’s Tacky Christmas Takeover pop-up is crafted with Hennessy VSOP, Melletti Cioccolato and a house-made hot chocolate.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Hennessy VSOP

.5 oz Melletti Cioccolato (or any chocolate liqueur)

House blend hot chocolate (your favorite hot chocolate blend will do!)

Instructions

1. Add Hennessy VSOP and Melletti Cioccolato to your favorite mug.

2. Fill the remainder with your favorite hot chocolate.

3. Top with whipped cream and crushed peppermint / peppermint stick.