9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Priceless Punch at Lyaness NYC

Through January, pay a visit to the NYC location of one of the world’s best bars, Lyaness, residing within PRICELESS at Spring Studios in Tribeca. Award-winning bartender Ryan “Mr. Lyan” Chetiyawardana fashioned a festive tipple for the holiday season, a punch that’s exclusively available to New Yorkers inside the cozy, to-scale replica of the original South Bank, London location.

Ingredients

10 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

8.5 oz VSOP Cognac

8.5 oz Lyaness ‘Purple Pineapple’

0.3 oz orange bitters

0.1 oz celery bitters

17 oz cold brewed green tea

1 bottle Champagne

Instructions

Build over block ice in a punch bowl, with wedges of orange studded with clove, lemon wheels and mint sprigs. Stir, then add bottle of Champagne. Ladle into rocks glasses over block ice, and garnish with a piece of cinder toffee.