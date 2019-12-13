9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Primrose Cider at The Lobby Bar at Dream Downtown

The Primrose Cider, found at ‘The Winter Rose Garden’ at Dream Downtown’s lobby bar, tastes as amazing as it looks. With Applejack, cinnamon syrup and sparkling rosé, this delicious cocktail with rose filled ice cubes will be your favorite drink this winter.

Ingredients

1 oz Barking Irons Applejack

1 oz cinnamon syrup

.5 oz lemon juice

Top with sparkling rosé

Instructions

Add all ingredients into a tin with ice, besides the sparkling rosé, and shake. Strain into a wine glass and garnish with a rose ice cube.