9 Holiday Cocktails to Try in New York City — Or Make At Home!

Snow Globe Cocktail at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge (Moxy Times Square)

The Snow Globe, found at the “Pink Holiday Playground” at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Moxy Times Square, is full of glittery fun. With Grey Goose Cherry Noir Vodka, white cranberry and pineapple juice, this all pink cocktail will help you wish away your winter blues.

Ingredients

3 oz Grey Goose Cherry Noir Vodka

1.5 oz White Cranberry

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz St. Germain

1 oz Simple Syrup

Pomegranate Seeds

Pink Edible Glitter

Luster Dust

Instructions

Add all ingredients in a ti with ice and shake. Pour into the vessel with ice and garnish with pomegranate seeds, pink edible glitter and luster dust.