The LES Toddy at Mr. Purple

This cozy cocktail from Mr. Purple’s Clicquot Chalet pop-up is crafted with spiced rum and hot apple cider.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Bacardi Oakheart Spiced Rum

Hot apple cider

Instructions

1. Add Bacardi Oakheart spiced rum to a festive mug.

2. Fill the remainder with your hot apple cider.

3. Top with star anise, cinnamon sticks and/or an orange peel.