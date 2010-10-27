A-List Holiday Brunch Tips: How to Pull Off the Perfect, Star-Worthy Meal

Apple Coffee Cake

In a large bowl, cream half a cup of butter-flavored shortening and one cup of sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in two large eggs (room temperature) and one teaspoon of vanilla extract. Combine two cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, one teaspoon of baking soda and half a teaspoon of salt; gradually add to creamed mixture alternately with one cup of sour cream, mixing well after each addition. Stir in one-and-three-quarters to two cups of chopped and peeled tart apples. Transfer to two greased eight-inch square baking dishes.

For topping, combine three-quarters of a cup of packed brown sugar and one teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Cut in two tablespoons of cold butter until crumbly. Stir in half a cup of chopped walnuts; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350°F until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve warm or cool completely before serving.