A-List Holiday Brunch Tips: How to Pull Off the Perfect, Star-Worthy Meal

Baked Coffee Doughnuts

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease doughnut pan and set aside. In a small bowl or jug, dissolve two tablespoons of Starbucks House Blend in a quarter cup of hot water. Set aside. Whisk together one-and-a-half cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, a quarter teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of nutmeg.

In a separate large bowl, whisk together one large egg and half a cup of sugar until combined. Add a quarter cup of buttermilk, a quarter cup of vegetable oil, one teaspoon of vanilla extract and coffee and whisk until combined. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined; do not overmix. Spoon the batter into the doughnut pan, filling almost to the top. Bake for eight to 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool for five to 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the glaze, add one tablespoon of Starbucks House Blend and one-half teaspoon of vanilla extract to one-fourth cup of warm milk and whisk until smooth and combined. Add two-and-one-fourth cups of powdered sugar and mix until completely smooth and combined. Dip each doughnut into the glaze and leave to set on the wire rack.