A-List Holiday Brunch Tips: How to Pull Off the Perfect, Star-Worthy Meal

Candy Cane Cocktail

Pour three cups of vodka into airtight jar; add 15 to 20 miniature candy canes and seal jar. Let stand 10 to 12 hours to infuse the flavor, shaking periodically throughout the day.

Pour chocolate syrup on one plate; place crushed candy canes on second plate. Dip rim of glass into chocolate; dip immediately into candy.

In shaker full of ice, pour one-half cup of candy cane-infused vodka and one-fourth cup of peppermint schnapps; shake. Pour into glass. If desired, squeeze some additional chocolate syrup into glass.