A-List Holiday Brunch Tips: How to Pull Off the Perfect, Star-Worthy Meal

Caramel Macchiato Banana Bread
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray one 9×5-inch loaf pan very well with floured cooking spray; set aside.
In a large bowl, add one large egg, half a cup of packed light brown sugar, a third of a cup of vegetable oil, two teaspoons of granulated sugar, a quarter cup of sour cream, one tablespoon of Starbucks Espresso Roast and one teaspoon of vanilla extract; whisk to combine. Add one cup of all-purpose flour, half a teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of baking soda and a quarter teaspoon of salt and stir until just combined; do not overmix. Add one cup of mashed, ripe bananas and stir to combine. Turn batter out into prepared pan, smoothing the top lightly with a spatula. Evenly drizzle a quarter cup of salted caramel sauce over the top, leaving a bare margin near the edges, and lightly mix and swirl with a butter knife so that the caramel goes down about one inch and mixes in a bit. Bake for approximately 45 to 50 minutes or until the center is set.
For the glaze, in a small saucepan add six tablespoons of unsalted butter and heat over medium-high heat to melt. Add six tablespoons of packed light brown sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt and whisk to combine until brown sugar has dissolved. Reduce the heat to low and allow mixture to simmer very gently for three minutes; it should be very gently bubbling with a dimpled appearance (no need to stir). Allow the glaze to cool to a warm temperature in the pan for about five minutes before evenly drizzling it over the bread. Allow glaze to set up fully before slicing and serving, about one hour.