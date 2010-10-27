A-List Holiday Brunch Tips: How to Pull Off the Perfect, Star-Worthy Meal

Cinnamon Roll Wreath

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, combine two tablespoons of granulated sugar, two tablespoons of brown sugar, one tablespoon of cinnamon and four tablespoons of softened butter; mix until it becomes a spreadable paste. Roll out one premade pizza dough and evenly spread the cinnamon filling over it. Roll the dough back up into a tube. Cut the tube in half lengthwise. Twist the dough to form one long braid. Bring both ends together to create a circular shape. Bake for 35 minutes or until the dough is cooked through.

In a medium bowl, beat together two ounces of cream cheese, four tablespoons of melted butter and half a teaspoon of vanilla extract with a hand mixer. Add three-quarters of a cup of powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the cinnamon wreath.