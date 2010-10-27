A-List Holiday Brunch Tips: How to Pull Off the Perfect, Star-Worthy Meal

Gingerbread French Toast

Whisk three eggs, three tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk and half a teaspoon of vanilla together. Cut one loaf of gingerbread into slices. Heat a tablespoon of butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Dip each slice into the beaten egg mixture and turn over several times until well saturated. Place immediately in pan one piece at a time and cook for a few minutes. When the back side is golden brown, flip and cook again until both sides are golden brown and set. Keep in a warm oven until ready to serve. Top with powdered sugar and maple syrup.