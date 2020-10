Starbucks’ Eggnog Latte

Using a Moka Pot, brew one shot of Starbucks Holiday Blend espresso (can be substituted for Starbucks Holiday Blend by Nespresso) and pour into 12-ounce mug. Froth milk using one-half cup of milk and one-half cup of eggnog. Gently pour frothed milk and eggnog mixture into mug until it’s almost full. Spoon any remaining foam onto the top of the beverage. Top with ground nutmeg.