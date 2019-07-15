Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360

Normally priced at $250.99, consumers can get this celeb chef-approved appliance for $179.99 on Prime Day – an impressive 28 percent markdown. The air fryer is inspired by chef Lagasse’s belief that every home kitchen deserves an oven that offers a wide range of custom cooking capabilities. With that in mind, the gadget replaces nine different appliances and features 12-in-1 preset functions including air fry, rotisserie, sauté, dehydrate, bake, broil and more. The appliance also comes with dishwasher-safe accessories, including a rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and crisper, along with an official recipe booklet from the Food Network star.