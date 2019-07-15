KitchenAid 5-Quart Mixer

Give your kitchen a burst of color with this KitchenAid mixer that comes in a calming blue hue and features a sturdy glass bowl with measurement markings. The Instagram-worthy appliance, which is 48 percent off on Amazon Prime Day, also boasts an attachment hub with more than 15 optional attachments, 10 speed settings and a tilt-head design. What’s more? This mixer includes a burnished metal flat beater, a burnished metal dough hook, a wire whip and a one-year warranty.