SodaStream Jet Bundle

Carbonated water is all the rage these days, but why stock up on La Croix or Bubly when you can whip up a sparkling beverage all on your own with some help from a SodaStream? The beloved appliance that turns plain water into seltzer is 38 percent off on Amazon Prime Day when you purchase either the black or silver jet bundle, which means you save $50. The set comes with the seltzer maker, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, three 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles and two 40-mL Zero Calorie Fruit Drops to flavor your drinks with.