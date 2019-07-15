Vitamix 5200 Blender

Whip up fresh juices and smoothies in seconds with this professional-grade blender from Vitamix. The beloved appliance, which has hundreds of glowing reviews, is equipped with variable speed control, which means you can easily adjust the motor to achieve a variety of textures. Since this blender comes with a self-cleaning 64-ounce container, it’s also ideal for blending medium to large batches. Originally priced at $449.95, the Prime Day price is currently $279.95, meaning you save an impressive 38 percent.