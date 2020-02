Khloé Created a Cake for Corey Gamble

The Kocktails With Khloé alum put her budding baking skills to the test in November 2019, when she made a birthday cake for her mom’s boyfriend, Gamble. The confection was decorated with blue and silver glitter in honor of Gamble’s favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. Kris called the creation “the cutest cake,” via her Instagram Stories.