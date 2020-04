Kris Jenner Bakes Quarantine Cakes

The family matriarch made her famous iced lemon cake for her children during the coronavirus quarantine in March 2020. Kim and Kourtney each showed off their own edible gifts on social media. “Mom for the win!!!! @krisjenner,” Kim wrote alongside an Instagram Story of the half-eaten cake. For her part, Kourtney shared an Instagram photo of a finger touching her confection and joked that she hopes her mom washed her hands.