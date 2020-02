Bud Light/HBO’s “Joust” Commercial (2019)

In an effort to promote the final season of Game of Thrones in 2019, HBO “highjacked” Bud Light’s Super Bowl spot and gave viewers a look inside the fictional Dilly Dilly universe before the familiar opening chords of the GOT theme song began playing. The unexpected ad was the talk of social media and livened up what was an otherwise boring Super Bowl.