April Love Geary Gave Her Baby Hot Cheetos

The model, who is engaged to be married to Robin Thicke, was mom-shamed in June 2019 after she shared a clip of her 16-month-old daughter, Mia, digging into a bag of Hot Cheetos. As one follower mentioned, the spicy snacks “send multiple children to the emergency room each year,” but Geary was unmoved by the criticism, writing, “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.”