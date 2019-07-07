Ariana Grande Licked a Doughnut

Back in July 2015, the “7 Rings” songstress visited a doughnut shop in California with a pal and inexplicably licked and spit on several pastries that were later served to unsuspecting customers. The Grammy winner also declared, “I hate America.” She promptly apologized for the incident, telling Us, “I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my country.” Referencing the doughnuts involvement, she later added: “As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole.”