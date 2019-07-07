“Justin Bieber” Ate a Burrito All Wrong

The internet was ready to roast Justin Bieber in October 2018 when pictures apparently showed the singer eating a burrito by bitting directly into the middle of the Mexican food. However, it was later revealed that the photos were actually of a Bieber look-alike named Brad Sousa, who was hired by a company called Yes Theory to portray the “Baby” crooner disrespecting a burrito. Though the Biebs himself never commented on the gag, his manager, Scooter Braun, called it “really funny.”