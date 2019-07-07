Kim Kardashian Called Out Jack in the Box

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caused quite a stir in May 2019 when she mysteriously called out Jack in the Box on social media armed with a “serious” complaint. “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order,” she tweeted. “Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.” Though Kardashian never divulged what happened, she later shared that the issue was resolved. However, many social media users (and other fast-food restaurants) criticized how she handled the situation.