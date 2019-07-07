Miley Cyrus Accused of Copying a Cake

The Hannah Montana alum came under fire in June 2019 when baker Becca Rea-Holloway accused her of stealing a cake design and using it to promote her collaboration with Planned Parenthood and Marc Jacobs. Rea-Holloway initially posted a snapshot of a white cake with rainbow sprinkles that boasted the phrase “Abortion is Healthcare,” written in pink frosting on the front to her Instagram in June 2018. Since the confection Cyrus posed with was similar, Rea-Holloway accused the singer of “direct theft,” noting she wasn’t compensated or asked for consent regarding the usage of a similar dessert. The Grammy nominee later apologized and promised to give Rea-Holloway credit for her work. “Thanks for sharing your art and inspiring us,” she added.