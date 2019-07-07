Papa John’s CEO Went to War With His Own Company

John Schnatter, the former CEO of the pizza chain, battled with his own company in 2018 after he stepped down from his position following usage of the N-word during a phone call with a marketing agency and company executives. Ironically, that call concerned media training in the wake of another controversy involving Schnatter and his criticism of NFL players (including Colin Kaepernick) taking a knee. The businessman later said he regretted stepping down, and filed several lawsuits against the company he founded in a bid to regain control, but eventually agreed to dismiss the claims.