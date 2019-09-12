Downton Abbey Whisky

The U.K. distillery Harrogate Tipple released its own themed gin earlier this month, along with an 80-proof whiskey inspired by the period drama. This particular libation is made at the distillery, which “is located between the Northern England towns of Ripon, York and Harrogate,” home to the fictional Downton Abbey estate.

“We are excited to bring Downton Abbey to life for fans of the series with a range of authentic, high quality spirits that evokes the flavors and style of the show’s post-Edwardian era,” Harrogate Tipple founder Steven Green said in the announcement. “We are the only distillery in the fictional Downton Abbey region, and we also have an ethos of super-local provenance and a ‘quality first’ approach to distilling that [master distiller Tom Nichol’s] half a century of experience brings to all our products.”