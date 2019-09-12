The Downton Abbey Wine Collection

This three-wine line from winemaker Lot18 was crafted in honor of Downton Abbey’s big screen debut. The new collection includes a Downton Abbey Sparkling Rosé from Val de Loire, France, a 2018 Downton Abbey Bordeaux Blanc from Bordeaux, France, and a 2018 Downton Abbey Bordeaux Rouge that also hails from Bordeaux. That final opaque blend, shown above, is described as “elegant and rich, with aromas of red, blackberry and blackcurrant.” The wine features a remarkable balance and complexity, velvety tannins and a long and tasty finish confirming the anticipated aromas.