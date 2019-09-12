The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook

Slated to be released on Tuesday, September 17, this thoroughly researched cookbook from food historian Annie Gray includes authentic, delicious period recipes, accompanied by images of the Downton Abbey cast, and is the only officially sanctioned cookbook from the franchise. The tome presents over 100 recipes that showcase the cookery of the Crawley household – from “upstairs” sumptuous dinner party centerpieces to comforting “downstairs” puddings and pies. The dishes are grouped by occasion, which include breakfast; luncheons and suppers; afternoon tea and garden parties; picnics, shoots and more.