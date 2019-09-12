The Republic of Tea’s Downton Abbey Collection

This limited-edition line of teas includes three classic English beverages. Each offering has a distinct taste and is named for a pair of beloved Downton characters, such as the aforementioned Lord & Lady Grantham’s Tea. A second blend, Violet & Mary’s Tea, is inspired by the formidable grandmother-granddaughter duo and creates a “strong-willed cup” thanks to notes of ginger, orange bergamot, mint and lemon thyme. The “sophisticated herbal tea,” which is caffeine-free, apparently also has the power to soften even the sharpest of tongues.

Republic of Tea’s collection also includes a variety modeled after the Bates.