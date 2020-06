Bobby Flay’s Mashed Potatoes with Green Chile Queso Sauce

The celebrity chef told Us in November 2019 that this cheesy dish is one of his Thanksgiving favorites, but there’s no reason you can’t whip it up on any one of the other 364 days a year. “Literally people bathe in it,” the Beat Bobby Flay star said of this classic. “People look for ‘em every year.” Check out the recipe here.