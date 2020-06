Guy Fieri’s Trash Can Nachos

This dish is made with tortilla chips, black beans, melty queso casero, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, crema, crumbled cotija cheese, cilantro and jalapeños. It’s on the menu at the Food Network star’s El Burro Borracho restaurants and, yes, it is served in a trash can. Check out the decadent recipe here.