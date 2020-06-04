Kylie Jenner’s Grilled Cheese

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared her go-to grilled cheese recipe via Snapchat in September 2016. It begins with “lots of butter” and sourdough bread, which the E! personality then covers in American cheese. As the cheese begins to melt, she sprinkles some black pepper on it before closing the sandwich and allowing it to cook. Before the meal is served, however, Jenner opens up the oozing, sandwich and puts hot sauce inside for a little kick. Check out the recipe here.