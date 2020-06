Paris Hilton’s Lasagna

For the first installment of her YouTube series, Cooking With Paris, the star whipped up some lasagna in January 2020. The dish, which is one of her favorites, uses both ricotta and shredded mozzarella cheese. The Simple Life alum urged people to buy already shredded mozzarella because grating cheese by hand is “brutal.” She went on to say: “I wish this was shredded but whatever, life could be worse.” Watch Hilton’s cooking tutorial here.