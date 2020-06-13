Drew Barrymore’s Barrymore by Carmel Road Rosé of Pinot Noir

To create her portfolio of California-grown wines, which also includes a pinot noir and a pinot grigio, the Blended star teamed up with winemaker Kris Kato and Carmel Road. In an April 2017 Vogue video interview, Barrymore explained how she approached creating her own rosé. “I think a rosé should have that inherently Pavlovian-to-women peachy-pink quality that just draws us in,” she said. “I don’t know what it is about us girls, but we love pink.”